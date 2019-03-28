Article Tools

Austrian Service Providers and Trade with Revenue Growth for 2018

Published: Yesterday; 11:00 · (Vindobona)

In 2018, Austrian service companies achieved a nominal increase in turnover of 5.7% compared to 2017. Trading recorded a nominal increase of 3.7% compared to the previous year, adjusted for inflation a sales increase of 1.3% was calculated.

In the final quarter of 2018, service providers as well as the the retail sector recorded an increase in turnover, above the average for the year. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Wojciech Gerson [Public Domain]

In the area of "other economic services" the highest increase in turnover was achieved with a plus of 7.8% compared to the previous year, according to the evaluations of Statistik Austria.

Significant growth was achieved in the areas of "Accommodation and catering" (+7.5%), "Transport" (+5.7%) and "Professional/technical services" (+4.7%).

The strongest increase in wholesale trade was recorded with +4.9% in nominal terms and +2.1% in real terms.

The motor vehicle trade achieved a nominal plus of 2.1% in the reporting year 2018, which resulted in a sales increase of 0.7%.

The 2.3% increase in retail sales, taking inflation into account, resulted in a slight increase of 0.3% over the previous year.

In the final quarter of 2018, Austrian service providers recorded a 6.0% increase in turnover, above the average for the year.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the retail sector generated a positive result with an increase of 3.0% in nominal terms and 0.8% in real terms.

Due to the thoroughly positive economic development in 2018, an increase in employment was observed both in the retail sector (+1.3%) and in the service sector (+2.9%).

