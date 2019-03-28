Austrian Service Providers and Trade with Revenue Growth for 2018

In the final quarter of 2018, service providers as well as the the retail sector recorded an increase in turnover, above the average for the year. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Wojciech Gerson [Public Domain]

In the area of "other economic services" the highest increase in turnover was achieved with a plus of 7.8% compared to the previous year, according to the evaluations of Statistik Austria.

Significant growth was achieved in the areas of "Accommodation and catering" (+7.5%), "Transport" (+5.7%) and "Professional/technical services" (+4.7%).

The strongest increase in wholesale trade was recorded with +4.9% in nominal terms and +2.1% in real terms.

The motor vehicle trade achieved a nominal plus of 2.1% in the reporting year 2018, which resulted in a sales increase of 0.7%.

The 2.3% increase in retail sales, taking inflation into account, resulted in a slight increase of 0.3% over the previous year.

In the final quarter of 2018, Austrian service providers recorded a 6.0% increase in turnover, above the average for the year.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the retail sector generated a positive result with an increase of 3.0% in nominal terms and 0.8% in real terms.

Due to the thoroughly positive economic development in 2018, an increase in employment was observed both in the retail sector (+1.3%) and in the service sector (+2.9%).