Austrian Post - Revenue Increase of 2.3% for 2017 Expected
Austrian Post will publish the final results for the 2017 financial year on March 15, 2018. According to preliminary figures Austrian Post will present a slight revenue increase of 2.3% to EUR 1,939m compared to EUR 1,896m in the previous year. The Parcel & Logistics Division of Austrian Post reflects the developments in e-commerce. According to a market report by Branchenradar, Austrian Post expanded in the competitive parcel market. Its overall market share rose from 45% to 47% based on handling 97 million parcels in 2017 compared to 81 million parcels in 2016. Revenue increased by a 17.7% to EUR 496m in 2017 after EUR 421m in 2016. However, the Mail & Branch Network Division reported a 2.1% decline in revenue in 2017 (EUR 1,448m in 2017 after EUR 1,479m in 2016). Also in the mail business revenue decreased. This was primarily caused by the ongoing electronic substitution of letters.
