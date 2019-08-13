Austrian Minister of the Interior: Observing Developments along the Western Balkans Route Closely

The North Macedonian Ambassador Nenad Kolev (left) and Austrian Interior Minister Wolfgang Peschorn in Vienna. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Gerd Pachauer

"Cooperation with Northern Macedonia is of great importance for Austria's internal security," said Interior Minister Wolfgang Peschorn at a working meeting with the North Macedonian Ambassador Nenad Kolev at the Ministry of the Interior.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, the two discussed above all the issue of migration and the Western Balkans route.

The Ambassador emphasised Austria's special role and the importance of regional cooperation.

Migration pressure still high

In the area of migration, Austria has been one of the most burdened Member States in the EU in recent years.

Since 2015 there have been around 172,000 asylum applications and 101,350 persons have been granted protection status. In connection with this, Austria is still under high pressure due to the care of asylum seekers, and about 37,000 persons are in basic care.

Although the number of applications is declining compared to previous years, there is still great potential for migration.

"We are therefore closely monitoring developments along the Eastern Mediterranean and Western Balkan routes, where there are increased numbers of arrivals," said Peschorn.

The Western Balkans route was also an important topic at the subsequent Council of Interior Ministers in Helsinki, which was attended by Interior Minister Peschorn.