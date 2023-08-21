Sponsored Content
Austrian Journalists Club Demands Release of Julian Assange
The Austrian Journalists Club (ÖJC) joins the call of German sections of some international organizations and German NGOs for the immediate release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
The Austrian Journalists Club supports the call for the immediate release of Julian Assange. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Cancillería Ecuador
The German chapters of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW) and the International Association Of Lawyers Against Nuclear Arms (IALANA) have issued an appeal for the release of Australian journalist Julian Assange via the international press agency Pressenza.
"Julian Assange is now facing deportation every day! We demand his immediate release.…
