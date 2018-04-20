Article Tools

Austrian Financial Market Authority Is Pleased With Whistle-Blowing System

Published: Yesterday; 09:00 · (Vindobona)

In 2017 whistleblowers made 158 tip-offs regarding misconduct in the Austrian financial market. The FMA has been operating a special IT-based whistleblowing system since 1 February 2014 that allows the anonymous receipt of confidential information about possible instances of malpractice in supervised entities. FMA Executive Board: “Our whistle-blowing system is an important source of information for the FMA.”

