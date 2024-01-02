Austrian Chancellor Nehammer Reaffirms Support for South Tyrol's Autonomy Reform

On the occasion of the New Year's Concert, Kompatscher used his visit to Vienna for a political exchange with Nehammer, reported South Tyrol's Rai News. The Federal Chancellor emphasized Austria's constant interest in developments in South Tyrol and assured that he would continue to campaign for a revision of South Tyrol's autonomy status.

Nehammer highlighted South Tyrol as an exemplary model for conflict resolution. He referred to the Gruber-Degasperi Agreement and the autonomy statute, which are exemplary for conflict resolution and should serve as a model for other regions. The protective function for South Tyrol was a matter close to Austria's heart and a shared responsibility that had grown steadily. The connection between Austria and South Tyrol was not only historical but also cultural and human.

Governor Kompatscher saw the meeting as confirmation that he had a strong partner at his side in the fight for autonomy. Together with the Governor of Tyrol, Anton Mattle, he had been invited by Federal Chancellor Nehammer to the traditional New Year's Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. Kompatscher described the visit to Vienna as a good start to the new year and emphasized the importance of South Tyrol's solidarity with the Republic of Austria, especially on festive occasions such as the New Year's Concert.

This meeting and the resulting support signal a continuation of the close relationship and cooperation between Austria and South Tyrol, but also underline the shared commitment to peaceful coexistence and mutual trust. As Vindobona.org reported, how the possible proposals to strengthen dual citizenship caused concern from Rome.