Austrian Attaché at Tel Aviv Embassy Poses in T-Shirt of Right-Wing Identitarians

Demonstration of Identitarian Movement of Austria in Vienna / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Ataraxis1492 [CC BY-SA 3.0]

Kneissl has ordered Attaché Kleppich "to be called to Vienna immediately in order to clarify the circumstances and to subject the accusations made against him in the media to legal review."

Identitarianism, otherwise known as identitarian movement is a white nationalist movement originating in France.

The identitarian movement is a part of the counter-jihad movement, with…