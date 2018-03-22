Sponsored
Austrian Attaché at Tel Aviv Embassy Poses in T-Shirt of Right-Wing Identitarians
Published: Yesterday; 14:38 · (Vindobona)
Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl has recalled Jürgen-Michael Kleppich, Attaché at the Austrian Embassy in Tel Aviv. The reason for this are media reports that shortly after Kleppich moved to Israel in January 2018, he posted a picture of himself in a T-shirt from the shop of right-wing extremist Identitarian Movement on Facebook.
Demonstration of Identitarian Movement of Austria in Vienna / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Ataraxis1492 [CC BY-SA 3.0]
Kneissl has ordered Attaché Kleppich "to be called to Vienna immediately in order to clarify the circumstances and to subject the accusations made against him in the media to legal review."
Identitarianism, otherwise known as identitarian movement is a white nationalist movement originating in France.
The identitarian movement is a part of the counter-jihad movement, with…
