Austrian and Korean Foreign Ministers Celebrate 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties at Salzburg Festival
On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Austria and the Republic of Korea, Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin visited the Salzburg Festival at the invitation of Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. The high-ranking politicians took the opportunity to discuss the good diplomatic and economic relations between their countries and to explore further opportunities for cooperation.
At a working meeting following their joint visit to the festival, the two foreign ministers discussed the importance of the strategic partnership and the dynamic bilateral economic relations between Austria and the Republic of Korea. Park Jin praised the close cooperation and stressed that Austria is an important technology partner for Korea. Around 60 Austrian companies currently maintain branches in the East Asian state, which is also Austria's third largest export market and trading partner in Asia.
Political and security cooperation between the two countries was also intensively discussed. Given the global consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, both ministers appealed for compliance with international law and a rules-based international order. North Korea's blatant nuclear threats and missile tests in violation of international law were particularly condemned as unacceptable. Foreign Minister Schallenberg called on North Korea to stop the spiral of escalation and resume dialogue. In this regard, he reiterated Austria's support for the Republic of Korea.
The cultural commonalities between the two countries were also highlighted during the meeting. The importance of art and culture as connecting elements between Austria and Korea was emphasized. Last year, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and the Bruckner Orchestra Linz successfully performed in Seoul. Cooperation between the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna and the National Museum Seoul resulted in the fascinating exhibition "Collecting the World - six centuries of Beauty in the Habsburg Empire".
Foreign Minister Schallenberg welcomed the positive developments in bilateral cultural relations. He was pleased about the opening of the Cultural Center of the Republic of Korea in Vienna and announced further exhibitions within the framework of the bilateral cultural agreement. The promotion of Austrian art and science in the international context is an important task of Austrian foreign policy and has been an integral part of the Foreign Ministry's activities worldwide since 1973, he said.
On the fringes of the Salzburg Festival, an artists' reception was also held to mark the 50th anniversary of "Austria Kultur International". Here, representatives from the fields of art and culture came together to pay tribute to the importance of international cultural work.
The meeting between the two foreign ministers underlined the close ties and friendship between Austria and the Republic of Korea. They stressed the importance of dialogue and cooperation, not only in political and economic matters but also in cultural exchange. The celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations was thus not only an occasion to look back but also to consolidate the future partnership of the two countries.