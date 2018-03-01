Austrian Airlines to Hire 600 New Employees, to Fly to Tokyo and Cape Town

AUA to hire about 200 pilots, 300 flight attendants and 100 employees in the fields of aircraft maintenance and ground handling / Picture: © Austrian Airlines / Metro Verlag (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Austrian Airlines started the New Year with strong passenger volume and last month carried more than 730,000 passengers, comprising a rise of 10.5 percent from the prior-year month.



The airline needs to expand its current staff by a total of 600 people this year due to the expansion of the medium-haul fleet in the past year as well as the planned transfer of pilots to the Lufthansa Group.

This increase is mainly due to the airline’s expanded flight offering in Europe.

The flight offering as measured in available seat kilometers (ASK) was increased by 0.5 percent to almost 1.7 billion.

Revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) rose by 1.0 percent to around 1.2 billion.

Capacity utilization of the flights (passenger load factor) was at an average of 69.8 percent, a slight raise of 0.4 percentage points compared to January 2017.

The number of flights was increased in January 2018 by 5.0 percent to more than 10,000.



The new Boeing 777 will offer room for 306 seats, 24 of which are in the new Premium Economy Class.

It is planned to hire 150 employees just to operate this one new aircraft. “We are currently looking for about 200 pilots, 300 flight attendants and 100 employees in the fields of aircraft maintenance and ground handling”, Austrian Airlines CEO Kratky confirmes.

460 new employees have already been added at the Vienna Airport flight hub in 2017.

Flight service to Japan and South Africa planned

Starting May 15, 2018, the airline will resume flight service to Tokyo in Japan, and also plans to begin operating flights to Cape Town in South Africa as of October 27, 2018.



About

Austrian Airlines employed 6,914 people as at December 31, 2017, a rise of 7.2 percent or 464 employees compared to the previous year. The fleet of consisted of 83 aircraft at the end of 2017, including 72 short-haul and medium-haul jets (Bombardier Dash 8-400, Embraer 195, Airbus 320F) and eleven long-haul aircraft (Boeing 767 and 777). The integration of the twelfth long-haul aircraft in the Austrian Airlines fleet is scheduled for May 2018.