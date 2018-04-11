Sponsored
Austrian Airlines: Alexis von Hoensbroech Succeeds Kay Kratky as CEO
Published: Yesterday; 19:23 · (Vindobona)
Alexis von Hoensbroech is to become the new Chairman of the Executive Board of Austrian Airlines. The current AUA CEO Kay Kratky, whose contract ends in July, is leaving the company.
Von Hoensbroech to become the new CEO of Austrian Airlines
Dr. Alexis von Hoensbroech, currently Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Lufthansa Cargo, is to become the new Chairman of the Executive Board of AUA - Austrian Airlines.
Current Austrian Airlines CEO Kay Kratky will leave the company.
Kratky was appointed CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Austrian Airlines on 1 August 2015. He had succeeded Jaan Albrecht at …
