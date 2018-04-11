Austrian Airlines: Alexis von Hoensbroech Succeeds Kay Kratky as CEO

Von Hoensbroech to become the new CEO of Austrian Airlines / Picture: © Lufthansa Cargo AG

Dr. Alexis von Hoensbroech, currently Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Lufthansa Cargo, is to become the new Chairman of the Executive Board of AUA - Austrian Airlines.

Current Austrian Airlines CEO Kay Kratky will leave the company.

Kratky was appointed CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Austrian Airlines on 1 August 2015. He had succeeded Jaan Albrecht at …