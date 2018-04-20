Austria Center Vienna Unveils Largest Modernization Concept in Its History

MD Baumann-Söllner: “For five years now we have been fighting as a team to realise our vision. And in 2022 that moment will arrive!” / Picture: © Bwag (CC-BY-SA-4.0)

The Austria Center Vienna recently unveiled the largest construction project at the venue since its opening around 30 years ago. A new access building with skywalk and three additional entrances will make it more convenient to use the different levels for separate events held in parallel. An attractive canopy – the danubeSAIL – will also be added to the square outside the building. By the time work is completed in 2022, this area will be transformed into a public space that brings people together, and adds a further 4,200m² for events in either closed or open formats.



An important goal had been the better development of the house: There is currently only one entrance, which makes it difficult for guests to access the four levels - especially if several events take place in the building at the same time. Also required was a concept for the design of the forecourt, which combines the use for the congress business with an attractiveness and opening for residents and passers-by. A jury consisting of architects, representatives of authorities, congress and tourism experts as well as representatives of the owners selected the submission of the Austrian consortium Dietrich I Untertrifaller and Vasko und Partner as the winning project from the entries received.



An access building in front of the building with now four entrances enables separate access to four levels and at the same time offers short connecting paths within the building and into the exhibition halls. Especially for smaller events, such as national cultural events, the quick accessibility from the forecourt is a significant enhancement. A modern glazed outdoor gallery provides plenty of light, the existing terraces, especially on the upper levels, are made more attractive and extended. Parts of the roof of the access building are also extensively landscaped.



The forecourt will be covered with a partially transparent roof - the new "Danube sail". This gives the previously empty and mostly unused space a structure - making it a place of residence. For about two months of the year, the room under the "Danube Sail" is closed into a multifunctional hall that can be used for events and congresses. For the rest of the year there are numerous possibilities for use as a place to stay, meeting place or cultural area.