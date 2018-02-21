Sponsored
Article Tools

Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Full Year 2017 Results

Published: 10 hours ago; 09:17 · (Vindobona)

Atrium European Real Estate Limited, owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, will be announcing its results for the year ended 31 December 2017, on Wednesday 21 March 2018.

Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Full Year 2017 Results / Picture: © Vindobona

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution.

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -
Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Notice of Full Year 2017 Results

Jersey, 21 February 2017. Atrium European Real Estate Limited…

This article includes a total of 286 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Atrium
ISIN
JE00B3DCF752
Featured
Meet Her Excellency Austria's New Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl
The Collection of a Billionaire - Heidi Horten Impresses with her Art Collection - WOW!
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter