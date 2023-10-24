Sponsored Content
APG Invests Nine Billion Euros in Austria's Electricity Grid
People › Executives ♦ Published: October 24, 2023; 21:24 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austrian Power Grid (APG) has unveiled an ambitious €9 billion investment program designed to lay the foundation for a supply-secure energy transition in Austria. The company, a subsidiary of Verbund AG, thus plays a central role in the transformation of the Austrian energy supply system.
APG CEO Gerhard Christiner urges urgent support from society and politics for storage, digitization, and grid expansion projects to ensure energy security and secure Austria's future. / Picture: © APG/Ricardo Herrgott
In order to convert the country's power supply from a total of 80 TWh to renewable energies by 2030, the installed capacity of 36,000 MW would also have to be usable. Therefore, a corresponding power grid would be needed to achieve the climate targets.
The current situation of the Austrian electricity system is alarming. The existing grid and the current legal framework are not…
