APG Invests Nine Billion Euros in Austria's Electricity Grid

APG CEO Gerhard Christiner urges urgent support from society and politics for storage, digitization, and grid expansion projects to ensure energy security and secure Austria's future.

In order to convert the country's power supply from a total of 80 TWh to renewable energies by 2030, the installed capacity of 36,000 MW would also have to be usable. Therefore, a corresponding power grid would be needed to achieve the climate targets.

The current situation of the Austrian electricity system is alarming. The existing grid and the current legal framework are not…