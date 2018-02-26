Sponsored
ams Launches EUR 600 Million Convertible Bond Placement
With the consent of the supervisory board, the management board of AMS has resolved to launch a private placement of senior unsecured zero-coupon convertible bonds due in 2025, in an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 600 million and a denomination of EUR 200,000 each. The Bonds are initially convertible into 4.41 million new ordinary no par value bearer shares from the Company's conditional capital, representing approximately 5.2% of the current outstanding share capital of ams. Subscription rights of existing shareholders of ams to subscribe to the Bonds have been excluded. The Bonds will not bear interest.
