AMS Announces Exclusion of Subscription Rights in Relation to Potential Convertible Bond Placement
AMS announces that its Management Board has resolved today, subject to the consent of the Supervisory Board, to exclude subscription rights in view of a potential private placement of senior unsecured convertible bonds (the "Bonds").
The Bonds in an aggregate nominal amount of up to EUR 600 million and with a seven year maturity shall be convertible into new ordinary no par value bearer shares from the Company's conditional capital equal to up to 6.1% of the current issued and outstanding share capital. The timing and terms of the Bond placement, if any, will be determined subject to market conditions. The net proceeds of the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes, including M&A transactions. The report by the Management Board on the exclusion of the subscription rights, as required by Austrian law, will be published in the Vienna Gazette (Amtsblatt der Wiener Zeitung) on or about 8 February 2018.
###
This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other
than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including
statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, the
business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-
looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue,"
"anticipate," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. ams AG has based these forward-looking
statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events
and financial trends that it believes may affect the financial condition,
results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business
operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements
are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In light of
these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and
circumstances described may not occur and actual results could differ materially
and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking
statements. All forward-looking statements are based only on data available to
ams AG at the time of the issue of this press release. ams AG does not undertake
any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press
release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH
OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR
INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A
SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN PARTICULAR, THIS PRESS
RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND MUST NOT BE
DISTRIBUTED TO UNITED STATES PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION
IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF
SECURITIES OF AMS AG OR ANY OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES,
OR AN INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES OF AMS AG OR ITS
SUBSIDIARIES IN THE UNITED STATES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF AMS AG AND ITS
SUBSIDIARIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS
AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S.
PERSONS ABSENT FROM REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE
REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.
###
About ams
ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor
solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing
a seamless interface between humans and technology.
ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form
factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products
include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for
consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.
With headquarters in Austria, ams employs more than 11,000 people globally and
serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock
exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at
www.ams.com [http://www.ams.com/]
