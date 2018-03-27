Sponsored
Article Tools

AMS Implements a Revised Earn-Out Structure Gaining 100% Acceptance by Former Heptagon Shareholders to Reflect Higher-Than-Expected Capital Expenditure Requirements

Published: March 27, 2018; 17:37 · (Vindobona)

AMS, a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, made an arrangement with 100% of the former shareholders of Heptagon which provides for a revised earn-out structure predominantly consisting of a share distribution. ams announced on 20 February 2018 that the company had submitted a proposal to the former shareholders of Heptagon for a revised shares-only earn-out structure (contingent on an approval threshold of 60% of the preferred shareholdings) reflecting the higher-than-expected capital expenditures and resources which were required for Heptagon's business to realize its 2017 revenue pipeline.

AMS Implements a Revised Earn-Out Structure Gaining 100% Acceptance by Former Heptagon Shareholders to Reflect Higher-Than-Expected Capital Expenditure Requirements / Picture: © Austria Microsystems

The key elements of the final earn-out structure are a total distribution of
3,855,082 ams shares together with an ancillary cash distribution of USD 15
million. Adding a limited cash portion helped to achieve a 100% acceptance rate
by the Heptagon shareholders so that the final earn-out structure results in a
significantly reduced cash requirement when compared…

This article includes a total of 446 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
AMS
Featured
Austria's Largest State Visit to China Imminent
Trevor Traina Confirmed by US Senate as US Ambassador to Austria
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter