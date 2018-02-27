Sponsored
AMAG Exceeds EUR 1 Billion Revenue Level for First Time in Its History
AMAG Austria Metall AG continued on its growth track in the 2017 financial year, achieving its best operating result historically (Revenue: +14 % to EUR 1,036.2 million; EBITDA: +15 % to EUR 164.5 million) and reaching a milestone for further organic growth with the commissioning of its new cold rolling mill and further finishing plants. Net income after taxes amounted to EUR 63.2 million (+36 %).
