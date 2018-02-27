AMAG Exceeds EUR 1 Billion Revenue Level for First Time in Its History

Sponsored
AMAG Austria Metall AG continued on its growth track in the 2017 financial year, achieving its best operating result historically (Revenue: +14 % to EUR 1,036.2 million; EBITDA: +15 % to EUR 164.5 million) and reaching a milestone for further organic growth with the commissioning of its new cold rolling mill and further finishing plants. Net income after taxes amounted to EUR 63.2 million (+36 %).

AMAG, Helmut Wieser
ISIN
AT00000AMAG3
