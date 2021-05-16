Birgit Adelsberger
A Hymn to the Power of Nature - Your Free Top Therapist in Vienna
Do you sometimes feel lonely in the midst of people, overwhelmed by the stress of everyday life or a necessary decision, that you have been putting off for what feels like an eternity? If this or something similar applies to you, then the author wants to introduce you to one of the best consultants of all time. This one draws on thousands of years of experience and is only a few minutes` walk from you in most districts of Vienna: nature!
I too had lost touch with nature: for a decade and a half I was immersed in the pulsating city life of the northern Italian metropolis Milan.
Work, hectic, fun and lots of new information had completely absorbed my life and my senses. Don´t we all sometimes feel that we maybe lead a good life, in which everything, that is important is fundamentally given, and yet every now and then, we have the feeling, that we are missing something?
You may not really know what it is, but faint doubts creep up every now and then? Actually, everything is fine the way it is…but then it approaches again on tiptoe, the next “Is that really all?” or a suppressed dream, that you hardly dare to dream?
If this or something similar applies to you, then I want to introduce you to one of the best consultants of all time. This one draws on thousands of years of experience and is only a few minutes`walk from you in most districts of Vienna: nature! So my appeal to you: the week is about to begin, use the power of nature for your relaxation and to achieve your goals.
Not only an excursion to beautiful local recreation areas such as the Wienerwald or the Lobau offers you these possibilities. Try something new again! What if you plan on a brisk walk through the nearest park on your daily way to work (or before going to work from home)? (…no excuses please-Vienna has almost 1,000 parks on an area of just over 400 square kilometers. So the chance that one of them is in your surroundings is excellent.)
I guarantee you, you will soon love this half hour that you get up earlier: stress hormones are reduced, the fresh air wakes up even the biggest morning grouch, take a few courageous steps through the green and if the night has brought bad thoughts with it then you can literally run away from hem here.
Maybe you just want to enjoy the moment: smell the new day, feel the air on your face, live the moment and get in contact with yourself. Other times, while walking, a silent prayer may come to your mind, thoughts of gratitude are easier to appear here, than anywhere else, or you want to consciously think about what the new day offers an opportunity for.
These are just a few suggestions on how you can rediscover your connection with nature and use it for yourself.
My enthusiasm for what can be done with the help of nature is limitless and continues to grow.
In my work with people, of course, I constantly see how they can relax and find new solutions in the comfortable armchair of my consulting room through specific techniques, activation of their own imagination or simply a solution-oriented conversation. But if we - as I recommend to every client - decide to hold the appointment in nature, then new worlds will open up.
It is not my aim at this point, to explain how I work more in detail. Of course, there is an abundance of methods developed specially for coaching in nature that are very effective.
However, it`s my heart`s desire to convey something to you that deep down you know but you may have forgotten, something that you can do for yourself at any time.
Because between you and me: sometimes nature works for me and my contribution is simply to lead the client to the right place and support him to come to rest.
You can do that too: find a quiet place by the Danube, for example, take a few deep breaths, look out over the water, you don`t have to do anything now, keep breathing in peace and enjoy feeling how the river carries away all your worries and doubts.
