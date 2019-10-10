Writer Peter Handke Awarded Nobel Prize for Literature 2019

The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2019 is awarded to the Austrian author Peter Handke "for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience". / Picture: © Nobel Media 2019. Illustration: Niklas Elmehed

Peter Handke (76) was considered an outsider in the race for the Nobel Prize for Literature.

The author, who comes from Griffen in Carinthia, is a multiple award-winning Austrian writer and translator and one of the best-known contemporary German-language authors.

Following his criticism of language and consciousness stereotypes, Handke focused primarily on the…