Birgit Adelsberger
Worry Time - Why Fears Need to Be on Your Schedule
In our society, bad mood is equated with bad behavior - and that's a good thing. Positive thinking is considered as a panacea. Whether advice literature, seminars or self-appointed YouTube gurus, the message is often only one: put on your rose-coloured spectacles and learn your positive beliefs, then everything will be fine and all your wishes will come true.
There are moments when you get really mad about all of this? Between us: that's okay too! After all, doubts are mostly a product of our mind and show that our brain can think well. Therefore, if you get into this kind of situation again, first of all pat yourself on the shoulder in appreciation: You are an intelligent person who is able to think independently and analytically.
Please get me right: I am an absolute advocate of positive thinking and a staunch user of helpful sentences! We can and should train our brain specifically to direct the focus on the good. Then it is proven that more good things come into our lives (... but since this article is designed as a hymn to your worries and fears, I will no longer dwell on how this healing mechanism works exactly).
Worries and fears can sometimes make life difficult for us. So it is good not to give them too much space. What we should always bear in mind, however, is that everything has its positive side - including our worries and fears. If you are afraid of stepping into the lion enclosure in the zoo so that you can cuddle a little with the cute animals, then this is, for example, quite beneficial for the further course of your life.
Whether professional issues, matters of the heart, children, health or other things - most of us are familiar with the situation when a worry creeps into our minds and prevents us from concentrating on our daily tasks and doing our utmost. Whether rose-coloured glasses are part of your everyday wardrobe or not - there are times in everyone's life when something goes wrong. So what to do if disturbing thoughts keep imposing themselves on us? Very simple: treat the tormentors the way everyone wants to be treated (after all, your unpleasant feelings are also part of you) - with appreciation and respect.
Pressure creates counter pressure. This means that whenever you set the mode to "fight and defend", the other person will fight just as hard to achieve its goals. So welcome your disturbing feeling and arrange a "care appointment". True to the motto: “Hello dear fear. Nice that you get in touch and want to draw my attention to something. We'd be happy to discuss this in peace this evening. Unfortunately I have to say goodbye now because I have a lot to do. See you!"
Of course, it's good form to keep appointments! You should therefore plan time specifically and regularly for your worries in challenging times.
It makes it easier to put these aside during the day if you accept your fears and, if necessary, take a quick note of them, in case this helps in making a decision about your care appointment. Ideally, this meeting with your worries takes place during a walk or jogging.
It is well known that exercise supports the reduction of stress and helps the brain to find new creative solutions.
But if you are one of the staunch opponents of physical activity or if this is not possible for you for health reasons, that's fine: take your car to a quiet place with a view of the city, sit on the banks of the Danube or on a park bench - you know it yourself which place is best for you.
The only important thing is: if possible, do not allow the meeting with your worries to take place in your home and under no circumstances in your bedroom.
Furthermore: as reliably and regularly as the appointment with the unpleasant feelings should take place - always limit it! For example, plan twenty minutes a day or a certain distance on a walk for this.
Never end the day with a “care meeting”! Afterwards, consciously return to positive thoughts, continue your walk, reassure yourself, and tell yourself all the encouraging, loving things you need now.
You did not solve your problem at this meeting? Be in good spirits: you've done a great job, your brain keeps working in the background - and it works better when it's relaxed.