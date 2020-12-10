Sponsored Content
WKO and IV: Need for "Climate Protection with Common Sense"
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
The heads of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKO) and the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV) demand appropriate framework conditions for climate-friendly behavior instead of the race for ever higher climate targets. Both Secretary Generals want "climate protection with common sense".
The WKO and IV heads demand reasonable measures for climate protection on an EU level. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Christopher Michel [CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]
Ahead of the European Council's decision on tightening the 2030 climate targets on December 10 and 11, the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO) and the Federation of Austrian Industries (IV) are making a joint "appeal to reason", saying that the current race to achieve ever higher targets has little to do with a sensible climate strategy.
"Instead of the motto 'who offers more', the focus must rather be on …
