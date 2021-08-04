Sponsored Content
Where to Get a Paid Corona Test in Vienna
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:43 ♦ (Vindobona)
Vienna offers many COVID-19 testing options, both free and paid. Read about where to get paid PCR-tests, antigen tests, and or antibody tests for the coronavirus in Vienna.
Getting a COVID-19 PCR-test in Vienna is easy thanks to the many free and paid options. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma
Vienna now offers many methods for getting a free COVID-19 test. One can do the at-home gargle tests, go to a walk-in or drive-in testing center, go to a gargle box, or find a pharmacy that conducts tests.
While there are numerous free options, there are also a number of paid options that offer PCR tests, antigen tests, and or antibody tests in Vienna, which may be useful if the free options cannot meet one’s specific needs. Below is a list:
- LABORS.AT Gruppenpraxis Mühl, Speiser, Bauer, Spitzauer und Partner
- SYNLAB
- Confidence DNA-Analysen GmbH
- Labor Mustafa
- LABOR VIDOTTO
- IHR LABOR Greiner und Partner
- Labors Wien West OG Paula und Partner
- Corona Testzentrum Mariahilf
- Trinicum
- Labor Breuer
- Laboratorium Dr. Kosak, Dr. Reckendorfer und Partner
- ARCHIMEDlife Life Science GmbH – Medizinische Labors
- DERMACARE – Das Institut für ästhetische Behandlungen
- Pilzambulatorium
- Ärztezentrum Co-Ordination
- Novogenia GmbH
- COVID Fighters | Wien
- Delivery Test GmbH
- ViroTrust Diagnostics GmbH
- AmZ-Wien I, Arbeitsmedizinisches Zentrum für Industrie, Handel & Gewerbe GmbH
- Lifebrain Covid Labor GmbH – Lifebrain Labor Teststraßen
- C19Testcenter.com ÖÄ Dr. Pia Plasenzotti, Dr. Christoph Spindelegger
- FasTest GmbH
- Labor Dr. Gerda Dorfinger, Praxisgemeinschaft
