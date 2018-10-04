What Do You Know About the Austrian Federal President Van der Bellen

Alexander Van der Bellen: 12th and current President of the Federal Republic of Austria / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Jork Weismann / HBF

From 1976 to the 1990s he taught as a university professor for economics in Innsbruck and Vienna.

From 1997 to 2008 he was federal spokesman for the Greens and from 1999 to 2008 club chairman for his party in the Austrian National Council, to which he had belonged since 1994.

From 2012 to 2015 he was a member of the Vienna Municipal Council and Parliament.

In 2016…