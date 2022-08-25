Weekly Briefing: Latest Developments in and Around Diplomacy
The Find out more about this week's developments. Last week was turbulent for the most important matters of diplomacy in Vienna. The war in Ukraine, the European Forum Alpbach or the efforts of international organizations in Vienna towards peaceful solutions shows once again how multifaceted diplomacy is. Read about the latest developments in diplomacy in Vienna and Austria.
Russo-Ukrainian War
Russia's atomic energy agency Rosatom and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have discussed details of a possible IAEA inspection at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is controlled by Russian troops. IAEA Chairman Rafael Grossi and Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev exchanged "detailed views on all issues related to the planned IAEA mission," according to a Rosatom statement.
The format, which was launched in 2021 to counter diplomatically the Russian annexation of Crimea, takes place this year virtually in the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This year's Crimea Platform summit was attended online by many international guests, including OSCE's Helga Maria Schmid and Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
Former Foreign Minister and FPÖ politician Karin Kneissl, who danced with Putin at her wedding in 2018, caused a stir with a tweet about the Ukraine war. Kneissl, who was considered to have good connections to Russia, was even on the supervisory board of the Russian oil company Rosneft until May.
European Forum Alpbach
The 77th Forum was officially opened by the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu. The Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also gave a speech in the course of the opening. After more than two Corona years, the Forum is held again in full capacity and is marked by the war in Ukraine.
Through its work, the European Forum Alpbach also functions as an interactive, open think tank and a source of inspiration for Austrian politics. Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is attending the European Forum Alpbach in Tyrol.
Balkans
The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) today opened an election observation mission for the 2 October parliamentary elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The OSCE mission is taking place in a country deeply scarred by war, now in the shadow of the Ukraine war and after a turbulent past few months of political conflict between the ruling parties in the country.
Economic Developments in Vienna and Austria
The payment of the climate and anti-inflation bonus announced by the Austrian federal government will start in September. Because of inflation and the climate bonus, in 2022 all adults who have a main residence in Austria for at least six months will receive €500 and children €250, regardless of their citizenship and age.
Magenta Telekom and French investor Meridiam have agreed to establish a strategic partnership for Austria's largest private fiber expansion initiative. By 2030, the companies will invest 1 billion Euros in the roll-out of more than 650,000 new high-speed Internet connections for households and businesses.
Diplomacy in Vienna and the World
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the second South Tyrolean autonomy statute, the meeting between Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will not take place as planned.
The Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8), which will be held on 27 and 28 August, 2022, in Tunis, is approaching. A series of TICAD8 official side events will be held online from 23 to 26 August by the Vienna-based United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).
The International Conference on Radiation Science and Technology (ICARST) organized by the IAEA will be held this week in Vienna. Determining the presence of microplastics in environmental samples, removing pesticides from agricultural soil and studying how to grow tomatoes in outer space are all possible thanks to radiation techniques and will be discussed.
Culture and Diplomacy
Together with the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ars Electronica's "Welcome to Planet B" festival offers artists who are threatened, persecuted and oppressed because of the political dimension of their works a space on its online platform entitled "State of the ART(ist)".
The House of Austrian History (hdgö) presents the exhibition "My Voice Means Something", starting August 23. It focuses on the biographies of twelve Ukrainian women and their different ways of dealing with Russia's invasion.
What Else Happened This Week?
The Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGÖ) appeals to take crimes such as acts of vandalism and attacks against places of worship seriously.
According to a survey called Democracy Radar by the Austrian Democracy Lab (ADL) of Danube University Krems and the University of Graz, Austrians' satisfaction with their democracy remains low. According to the ADL, only 61 percent of respondents believe that democracy in Austria functions very well or rather well.