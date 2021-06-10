Weekly Briefing: Is the Pandemic Really Over?

More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:20 ♦ (Vindobona)

In a meeting with his Italian counterpart, Austrian Federal President Van der Bellen stated that the "pandemic as we have experienced it can be considered overcome." Is this the case? Find out more about this week's developments.

Take five minutes to catch up on this week’s essential news! / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Filip Nohe [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/deed.de)], modified and edited

Covid-19: Austria's Vaccination Progress and Travel Restrictions

Austrian Federal President Van der Bellen and his Italian counterpart Mattarella are positive about the near future with regard to Covid-19. They state that the "pandemic as we have experienced it can be considered overcome."

Many recent developments support this thesis: Austria has successfully vaccinated more than half of its population and less restrictive measures apply for public life.

Meanwhile the travel industry found some breathing space, since many travel restrictions fall as well. Only recently, the U.S. has eased its regulations for travel to Austria.

European Cohesion - also with Western Balkans

Together with German President Steinmeier, Van der Bellen demanded European cohesion for the life after the pandemic.

This also counts for cooperation with the Western Balkans, according to Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg and National Council President Sobotka: During the latter's visit in Hungary, he emphasized the importance of including the Western Balkans in a cohesive Europe.

Schallenberg and many other EU Foreign Ministers have a similar opinion and stressed this issue at a joint conference with representatives from Western Balkan countries.

What Else Happened This Week?

The United Nations in Vienna has installed homes for over 50,000 bees. Read more about the introduction of bee hotels and bee hives.

Austria values its LGBTIQ community. The Vienna Pride has started and many Austrian politicians support the movement.

The Jewish Museum Vienna has a new website. The new homepage gives a nice overview of the exhibitions for the interested public and raises the museum's digital presence to a new level.

In an internationally cooperated strike against organized crime, Austria has seized more than half a million euros, hundred of kilograms of narcotics as well as dozens of weapons. Read more about the FBI-organized campaign!

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Austria Participates in Huge Blow Against International Organized Crime (Yesterday)
Covid-19 in Austria: What Applies Now? (Yesterday)
USA Ease Travel Warnings for Austria (June 9)
Jewish Museum Vienna Follows Path of Digitalization (June 9)
Austria's Demand for EU Accession of Western Balkans Finds EU Support (June 9)
Van der Bellen in Italy: "The Pandemic Can be Considered Overcome" (June 8)
Covid-19 in Austria: Half of the Population is Vaccinated (June 8)
International Pride Month: Austria Wears Rainbow Colors (June 8)
What's the Buzz at the UN Headquarters in Vienna? (June 6)
EU Accession: "Without Stability in the Western Balkans, There can be no Stability in Europe" (June 6)
Steinmeier and Van der Bellen Demand European Cohesion (June 6)
Read More
Western Balkans, Vienna Pride, USA, Vaccines, UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, Travel Warnings, EU European Union, Jewish Museum Vienna, Italy, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Alexander Van der Bellen
Featured
Weekly Briefing: Is the Pandemic Really Over?
See latest Vindobona Newsletter