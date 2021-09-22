Vietnamese Business Delegation in Vienna

PeopleEntrepreneurs ♦ Published: 6 hours ago; 14:57 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue, and a high-ranking business delegation recently attended a business forum in Vienna with the Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ) Vice-President Richard Schenz. The forum included discussions about the dynamic Vietnamese economy and why it is an ideal location for Austrian companies and investors to diversify in Asia.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (left) and Austrian Chamber of Commerce Vice-President Richard Schenz (right). / Picture: © WKO Austrian Chamber of Commerce / Marko Kovic

WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce, Vuong Dinh Hue, VinFast, Vietnam, Starlinger Group, Richard Schenz, Michael Otter, Magna, Dietmar Schwank, AVL, Asia
