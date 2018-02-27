Vienna University of Economics and Business to Offer an International Bachelor Program

WU: "Get ready for a professional career or international master’s program" / Picture: © Wikipedia / Gugerell

Vienna's WU (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien), the Vienna University of Economics and Business is to offer an English-language-only program to the internationally minded community.

The new bachelor program "Business and Economics" will offer interactive classes with a variety of teaching and assessment styles in which students will work closely together with their fellow students and faculty.



The WU is the largest university focusing on business and economics in Europe and, in terms of student body, one of the largest universities in Austria.

It has been ranked several times as one of the best business schools in Europe (e.g. by the Financial Times in the "European Business School Ranking 2014" (42nd) and also by the Financial Times in the "Executive MBA Ranking 2015" the Global Executive MBA Program, operated by the WU Executive Academy, was ranked 44th.



The WU looks back at a history of more than 100 years of experience.

The university attracts academics from all around the world and all the staff is usually dedicated to providing students support. With over 400 researchers and teachers, among those about 90 full professors, the WU has more than 20,000 students. Most of the faculty are of Austrian or German nationality.

However, the university increasingly draws students from outside Austria, mostly from Central and Eastern Europe. In numbers this means 3000 student workstations, 240 partner universities worldwide, 28% international students, four libraries, and 2300 employees.



The new bachelor prepares students for the job market as well as for further academic studies. After completing the bachelor, students will be ready to work in many professional fields in companies and other organizations. The research-led teaching is a basis for a master’s program at WU or in a related field at another university worldwide.



The university is part of the respected consortium of Europe's leading schools and corporate partners - Community of European Management Schools (CEMS). WU has achieved accreditation from the London-based Association of MBAs (AMBA), Brussels-based EQUIS and Tampa-based Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International).



Prof. Edith Littich, Program Director of the Bachelor "Business and Economics" says: "Today’s world is challenged by complex problems and interdependent developments all over the globe. We want to prepare students for these challenges and to be part of the solution. The integrated and multidisciplinary approach of our bachelor’s program Business and Economics provides students with state-of-the art knowledge and enables them to understand and explain real-world issues in business and economics.”



The four advantages of the new bachelor program "Business and Economics":



1) Develop important skills

> Get a broad and holistic view on issues in modern business and economics.

> Deal with key business concepts, legal aspects, financial and data analyses, as well as economic models and contextual subjects.

> Analyze real-world problems and develop an integrated view on business and economics and a solid foundation for individual specializations and electives.



2) Follow your interests with specializations and free electives

> Choose up to four out of more than 15 specializations



3) Get to know your fellow students and the faculty

> Take part in interactive classes with a variety of teaching and assessment styles in which you will work closely together with your fellow students and our dedicated faculty.

> Make friends and get to know Vienna and become part of the BBE community at WU.



4) Get ready for your professional career or international master’s program

> Prepare for the job market as well as for a further academic education.

> Get ready for a master’s program at WU or in a related field at another university worldwide.



Summary of the new bachelor program "Business and Economics":



Degree awarded to graduates: Bachelor of Science (WU), BSc (WU)

Credits: 180 ECTS

Start: every winter semester

Language of instruction: English

Places per academic year: 120

Duration: six semesters, full-time degree program

Contact Details:

Study Service Center

LC building, level 2

Welthandelsplatz 1

1020 Wien

Tel: +43-1-31336-3501

Fax:+43-1-31336-903501

E-Mail: bbe@wu.ac.at

WU is one of the largest and most modern business and economics universities in Europe. Various international accreditations testify to WU’s high quality standards in research and teaching. What are your advantages as a WU student?

WU is one of the largest and most modern business and economics universities in Europe. Various international accreditations testify to WU’s high quality standards in research and teaching. What are your advantages as a WU student?

WU is one of the largest and most modern business and economics universities in Europe. Various international accreditations testify to WU’s high quality standards in research and teaching. What are your advantages as a WU student?