Sponsored Content
Danube Limes to Become a World Heritage Site
Countries › Western Europe ♦ Published: August 1, 2021; 23:43 ♦ Updated: Yesterday; 09:38 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has decided to include a section of the Danube Limes located in present-day Austria, Bavaria and Slovakia in the list of World Heritage Sites under the name Frontiers of the Roman Empire - Danube Limes (Western Segment).
The Danubian Limes (Donaulimes) refers to the Roman military frontier or limes which lies along the River Danube in present-day Austria, Bavaria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania: (Picture: Salt Tower in Tulln/Lower Austria). / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Veleius 00:45, 11. Okt. 2009 (CEST), Public Domain
The Hungarian section of the Danube Limes remains excluded for the time being because Hungary withdrew from the application initially submitted jointly with Germany, Austria and Slovakia. As a result, the World Heritage site now contains only 77 elements instead of 175. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content