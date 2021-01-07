Vienna Prepares for Second Mass Testing
Vienna's residents can have themselves tested once again during the period from January 8 to January 17. The tests will be conducted at the same three locations like during the first mass testing. Although the city prepares capacities for up to 900,000 people, registration for an appointment is required.
At three locations, the Vienna's residents can take advantage of the free offer of an antigen test from January 8 until January 17.
If the test is positive, a PCR test can be performed immediately.
As at the first attempt, tests will be carried out in the Stadthalle, the Messe Wien (Hall A and C) and the Marx-Halle.
Anyone who wants to be tested must register.
This is possible on the platform of the federation Oesterreich-testet.at.
In addition, appointments can be booked by phone at 0800/220 330.
The hotline is available from 7:00 to 22:00.
Vienna's City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker also announced that test slots, for which no registration is necessary, might be made available.
For now, however, such registration is mandatory.
In addition to the Austrian Armed Forces, the fire department and the Workers' Samaritan Association will be on duty.
In December, only around 235,000 people, or 13.5 percent of the Viennese population eligible for testing (population aged six and over), took part in the mass tests.
Now the capacity is again much higher.
According to Hacker, exactly 918,000 people can be tested at 117 test lines in total.
The opening hours have been extended. Instead of 6 p.m., they now don't close until 11 p.m.
He will not be surprised if they do not test 900,000 people, Hacker said, "but we're prepared."
The three permanent test roads available away from the mass testing infrastructure continue their operations, although possibly in reduced capacities during the period of mass testing.
These are located at the Austria Center, near Happel Stadium and on the Danube Island.