Vienna Ice Dream Concludes Extraordinary Season

The 26th Vienna Ice Dream has closed its doors for this season. After 66 days of ice skating under special circumstances, the organizers are pleased about the results and are particularly delighted about the fact that there was not a single reported case of infection which happened on the venue.

An extraordinary season of the Vienna Ice Dream has come to an end.

Although sports and exercise, as parts of social life, have also been under the all-dominant influence of the Covid-19 pandemic in recent months, the organizer of the Vienna Ice Dream is all the more pleased to be able to draw a positive balance after 66 days of operation. …

