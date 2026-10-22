Vienna Conference on Human Trafficking: How AI and Digitalization Are Changing Human Trafficking

On October 15, 2026, more than 200 experts gathered in Vienna to discuss digitalization and artificial intelligence in the fight against human trafficking. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 4.0 (CC BY 4.0)

The methods of organized crime are changing dramatically. Human trafficking is no longer limited to physical border crossings and traditional criminal circles, but is increasingly shifting into the virtual realm. Under the theme “Human Trafficking in Transition: New Challenges—New Responses,” more than 200 experts gathered at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna. The goal of the conference was to develop concrete, sustainable, and cross-border countermeasures.

High-Level International Messages

The high-level opening remarks underscored that combating modern forms of exploitation can only succeed at the international level. Magnus Brunner, EU Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs, and Sabine Monauni, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Principality of Liechtenstein, addressed the plenary session via video message. On site, Nikolaus Marschik, Secretary General of the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs (BMEIA), emphasized the need for flexible security and protection instruments.

The Digital Arms Race: Risks and Opportunities of AI

Discussions centered on the tension between technological threats and investigative opportunities. Criminal networks use algorithms and social media to specifically identify, recruit, and blackmail vulnerable groups. Anonymized communication channels and digital payment methods make tracking significantly more difficult.

At the same time, artificial intelligence offers investigative authorities and civil society entirely new possibilities. Through automated data analysis and image recognition software, criminal networks can be uncovered more quickly, and suspicious transaction patterns online can be detected early on.

In a high-profile panel discussion, experts debated the legal, technical, and ethical hurdles posed by this development. In four in-depth workshops, representatives from victim protection agencies, international organizations, and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) developed concrete recommendations.

An established global platform since 2007

The fight against human trafficking is considered a central priority of Austrian foreign policy. The conference has a long-standing tradition: Since 2007, the Task Force on Combating Human Trafficking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized the Vienna Conference in collaboration with the Principality of Liechtenstein, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). The meeting is recognized worldwide as a key platform for coordinated victim protection and sustainable protection strategies.

Austrian MFA