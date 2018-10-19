A "Fiaker" in front of the Austrian Parliament / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / böhringer friedrich [CC BY-SA 2.5]

A fiacre is a form of hackney coach, a horse-drawn four-wheeled carriage for hire. In Vienna such cabs are called Fiaker. They are a popular tourist attraction and are featured in popular music and in operas of Johann Strauss and in Richard Straus.

Allegedly, the 1st district sent a letter to the Petitions Committee in the Town Hall, which now has to deal with a demand for a ban on horse-drawn carriages.

Allegedly, the financial burden of horses and carts was too high

The hooves would cause 750,000 euros of damage annually.

Although part of it is taken over by the city, the maintenance of the Fiaker routes is still a burden for the district budget.

On the part of the district it is said that it is not clear why the district should support this trade with such high sums.

The City now wants to make the Fiaker operators responsible. For example, it should be examined whether so-called rubber hooves would help.

The excrement of horses is also a problem

Companies and restaurants along the Fiaker routes are regularly affected by the liquid and solid excrements of the animals.

The district now demands that horse-drawn carriages be cleaned themselves and that the costs be borne by the companies themselves.

Regulations ignored

The district also complains that the regulations are repeatedly ignored, that stands are overcrowded and that there are routes on which this is not permitted.

The contingent of the place tickets amounts to at present 116. The district management finds that these are too many and these should be reduced. The slow phasing out of concessions would also be an option.

Finally, and sadly, the question of whether this is cruelty to animals only plays a minor role in this discussion.