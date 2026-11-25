At the heart of the discussions was a new compromise proposal from EU Council President António Costa regarding the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for 2028–2034. Although Costa had reduced the planned total volume by approximately ten percent—or more than 200 billion euros—compared to earlier drafts by the European Commission, the proposal was met with unanimous rejection in Bratislava.

While acknowledging the Council President’s efforts, Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker described the draft as remaining “too high and unbalanced.” Given the need for national austerity, a nominal increase of 45 percent is not feasible, he argued. “We cannot spend what we do not have. I expect frugality and the efficient use of funds in Brussels as well,” Stocker emphasized, announcing that he would coordinate closely with other net-contributor states.

The prime ministers of the V4 group also rejected the document, albeit for entirely different reasons. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš called the draft “absolutely unacceptable.” He specifically criticized the fact that, under the current plan, an additional 108 billion euros would be allocated to EU institutions and their administration over the next seven years—while the total budget volume would be 430 billion euros lower than the figure he had negotiated in 2020. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk likewise made it clear that he would not accept any budget that leads to higher energy prices, social hardship, or a weakening of the EU’s eastern flank. Together with their Slovak host, Robert Fico—whose country has held the rotating V4 presidency since July 1, 2026—and Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar, the V4 leaders called for the preservation of a robust cohesion policy and agricultural policy. Costa had previously proposed modest cuts to cohesion funding. In Bratislava, Fico warned that he could not guarantee an agreement by the end of the year.

Energy prices and ETS2: A joint letter to EU leadership

A second key focus of the summit was the region’s economic competitiveness. The five heads of state and government agreed that European industry cannot remain competitive without a decline in electricity prices. They advocated for a reform of how electricity prices are determined, including the decoupling of electricity prices from gas prices.

Specifically, the Visegrád Group agreed to send a joint letter to the European Commission and EU leadership to oppose the planned expansion of the Emissions Trading System (ETS2) to include buildings and road transport. The four nations are calling for the introduction of ETS2—which had already been postponed once to 2028—to be deferred until at least 2030, and for the trading of allowances not to begin in 2027 as currently planned. Babiš warned that this would lead to a massive increase in the cost of fuel and housing for all citizens. The V4 countries are also seeking adjustments to existing emissions regulations (ETS1), while Stocker had previously argued in favor of retaining free CO₂ allowances to bolster the economy.

Security situation and Ukraine: Tusk’s urgent appeal following a missile incident

Conversely, significant differences emerged regarding the assessment of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The backdrop to this contentious debate was a serious security incident that occurred on the Friday before the summit (November 20): during a Russian air strike on western Ukraine, three Russian projectiles entered the airspace of southeastern Poland, with one of them exploding on Polish soil. Warsaw described this as a "deliberate provocation" by Russia, prompting NATO to step up its air surveillance over Poland.

In Bratislava, Donald Tusk made an urgent appeal to his counterparts from Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Austria: "Russian aggression has crossed the border into Ukraine. I call for a joint European effort to support Ukraine, as this is an expression of solidarity with Poland." He received backing from Chancellor Stocker, who emphasized that providing aid to Kyiv during the fifth winter of the war is both a humanitarian duty and fundamentally in Europe’s own security interest—a burden that all 27 EU member states must share. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, by contrast, insisted on the sovereignty of individual member states in deciding the form that such solidarity should take. Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar—who had replaced the long-standing government of Viktor Orbán only in the spring of 2026—also took part in the discussions. At the upcoming EU summit in Brussels this Friday, the heads of state and government are set to hold direct consultations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Migration: Austria as a Pioneer in Return Hubs

There was once again a strong consensus on the issue of migration. All five countries insisted on the rigorous protection of the EU’s external borders, the fight against smuggling networks, and the principle that entry into the EU must take place exclusively through legal channels. Chancellor Stocker used the meeting to brief his counterparts on the latest developments regarding so-called "return hubs"—European centers for returns located in third countries, such as Rwanda. Together with a group of partner nations, Austria is taking a pioneering role in ensuring that asylum seekers whose applications have been legally rejected are consistently removed from the country. Robert Fico explicitly praised these Austrian initiatives and highlighted the effective cooperation between Austria and Slovakia in securing their shared border.

For Stocker—whose country is not a member of the Visegrád Group—the invitation to Bratislava served as an important signal: "By pooling our strengths, we gain greater influence. Our neighbors are our most natural allies when it comes to making our voices heard in Brussels." Beyond the major points of contention within the EU, the Chancellor also identified significant potential for a deeper regional partnership in areas such as the future of the automotive industry, joint military procurement, energy infrastructure, and the development of shared AI data centers.

What is the origin of Austria’s participation—and what is the strategy behind it?

The fact that Austria is sitting at the table in Bratislava, despite not being a member of the Visegrád Group, follows a clear logic of *Realpolitik*. Historically and geographically, the Alpine republic is closely intertwined with Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary; in economic terms, the five nations form a cohesive Central European industrial region. In the past, Vienna has frequently utilized so-called "V4+" formats—such as the "Slavkov Group" regional framework, which includes the Czech Republic and Slovakia—to gain greater leverage on issues of shared interest. The direct invitation extended by the Slovakian chair, Robert Fico, combined with the openness shown by the new Hungarian Prime Minister, Péter Magyar, toward integrating Austria more closely, signals a new level of intensity in this neighborhood diplomacy.

For Chancellor Christian Stocker, the issue is primarily one of power arithmetic within the European Union. As a smaller member state, Austria risks being sidelined or crushed when major policy decisions are negotiated among Western Europe’s heavyweights. Stocker summarizes his own rationale as follows: "Those who pool their strength gain influence. Our neighbors are our most natural allies when it comes to making ourselves heard in Brussels." Through this alignment, Vienna aims to achieve three key objectives:

Regarding migration policy (specifically the establishment of return centers) and the push to soften costly EU climate mandates—such as the ETS2 system or the retention of free CO₂ allowances for industry—Austria and the V4 form a potent alliance vis-à-vis Brussels and Berlin. Furthermore, Austria’s supplier industry is directly linked to the major automotive manufacturing plants in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. Consequently, adopting a unified stance against high energy prices serves to directly safeguard jobs at home. Austria is positioning itself as a mediator between its eastern neighbors and the net contributors of Western Europe—most notably regarding the issue of Ukraine. While Vienna demands clear solidarity with Kyiv, it simultaneously maintains open lines of communication with skeptics such as Robert Fico.

What Vienna hopes to achieve: Greater leverage in Brussels

A formal accession of Austria to the Visegrád Group is not planned—nor would it be feasible, given the fundamental disagreements over budgetary policy (net contributors versus net recipients). Instead, the Federal Chancellery is pursuing a pragmatic "two-step plan":

Immediately ahead of the EU summit on November 26–27, the goal is to jointly block the draft budget proposed by European Council President António Costa to secure specific concessions—Vienna seeks to reduce the overall volume, while the V4 countries aim to protect their agricultural and cohesion funding. In parallel, a joint letter of protest regarding the ETS2 (Emissions Trading System 2) is intended to pressure the European Commission into making concessions before the end of the year.

Looking beyond day-to-day politics, Stocker proposes "more structured cooperation" in four specific future-oriented areas: joint defense procurement (which, given Austria’s neutrality, focuses on non-lethal equipment, air defense systems like "Sky Shield," or logistics); a coordinated industrial policy for the automotive sector; cross-border energy infrastructure (such as power grids and pipelines); and the joint development of AI data centers to ensure the region does not fall behind in the global technological race. The plan is therefore not a rigid confederation of states, but rather a flexible, purpose-driven alliance: Vienna cooperates closely with the V4 where their interests align, yet remains firmly in the camp of the net contributors when it comes to EU finances.

Why did the V4 countries agree to Austria’s participation?

For the Visegrád Group, the inclusion of Austria is a strategic stroke of luck that significantly enhances both their political weight and their image in Brussels. Since the V4 have long been perceived merely as an "Eastern European obstructionist club," the addition of a Western net-contributor nation like Austria lends far greater legitimacy to their shared demands—such as delaying the Emissions Trading System (ETS2), lowering energy prices, or implementing stricter migration rules. Furthermore, Austria’s nine million inhabitants increase the group’s collective voting power within the EU.

At the same time, Vienna serves as a much-needed "neutral adhesive," helping to revitalize a group deeply divided by the war in Ukraine—and, following the change of government in Hungary, providing a way to do so without any of the partners losing face. Moreover, this alignment simply reflects economic and security-related realities: Austria is one of the most significant investors in the region, is integrated into the same industrial supply chains, and acts as an indispensable partner in joint border protection efforts and the development of proposed return centers in third countries. In this capacity, Vienna functions as a neutral binding agent, enabling a fresh, non-contentious start within a "V4+" framework—all while ensuring that none of the four partners loses face.

Austrian Federal Chancellery

Polish Prime Minister's Chancellery

Cabinet Office of the Hungarian Prime Minister

Czech Government

Slovak Government