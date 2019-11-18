Upward Trend in Foreign Trade Between Uzbekistan and Austria

H.E. Mr. Sherzod Asadov has been Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Austria since November 2018. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / /Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF

In an interview in the foreign trade magazine (Außenwirtschafts-Magazin) of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WKO), Rudolf Thaler, the Austrian Economic Delegate in Almaty, confirms that Uzbekistan is "The Rising Star" in Central Asia.

According to Thaler, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who has only been in office for three years, "ignited a continuous firework of reforms. Currency liberalization and reforms in the legal and tax spheres have been received positively by companies. Uzbekistan is focusing on entrepreneurship, privatization and openness. Relations with neighboring states have normalized. EU citizens no longer need a visa".

Uzbekistan also has "significant natural gas resources and is among the top 10 cotton producers and exporters," Thaler continues.

"Austro exports doubled last year to 85 million euros." The trend is rising.

"I see an increasing interest of Austrian companies in this growth market. In April, the largest Austrian business delegation visited Tashkent. The company participants agreed that now is the ideal time to explore opportunities there. The next economic mission to Uzbekistan is planned for February 2020, as is a group booth at UzBuild. Austrian innovations, for example, have opportunities in the areas of agroprocessing, energy, infrastructure, oil and gas, healthcare and industrial modernisation," concludes the economic delegate.