Unrestricted Access to the Austrian Labor Market for Displaced Ukrainians
Displaced Ukrainians in Austria will gain unrestricted access to the labor market, according to an amendment by the social committee in the National Council.
Displaced Ukrainians who fled their homeland in the wake of the Russian war of aggression will soon have unrestricted access to the Austrian labor market. The Social Affairs Committee of the National Council today approved a corresponding amendment to the Employment of Foreign Nationals Act, according to a press release of the Austrian Parliament.
The reason given for the move is to accelerate the integration of those displaced persons who are seeking to remain permanently in the Austrian labor market. At the same time, they rely on controls under the Wage and Social Dumping Prevention Act to ensure that Ukrainians are employed under fair wages and working conditions in compliance with collective agreements and other legal requirements.
Displaced Ukrainians already have privileged access to the Austrian labor market and are actively placed in vacancies by the AMS, provided they have a valid ID for displaced persons. Now, according to an initiative of the coalition parties, this group of persons will be completely excluded from the scope of the Employment of Foreign Nationals Act.
Accordingly, holders of ID cards for displaced persons will in the future be allowed to take up any employment in Austria without a permit. In addition, the currently still necessary preliminary examination of wage and working conditions is to be dropped. Currently, about 8,000 Ukrainians are working in Austria, and 14,000 are registered with the AMS as job seekers, according to ORF.