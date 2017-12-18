Sponsored
UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Reorganisation of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG
Published: December 18, 2017; 12:05 · (Vindobona)
Since the previous Chairman of the Management Board of UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG (UNIQA Austria), Hartwig Löger, left to join the Austrian government the Management Board of the UNIQA Group's largest subsidiary is being restructured and prepared for the future, subject to approval of the Austrian Financial Market Supervision.
* Chief Financial and Risk Officer Kurt Svoboda becomes CEO of the UNIQA Group's
largest subsidiary
* Peter Humer takes responsibility for Sales
Effective immediately, the former Chief Financial and Risk Officer, Kurt
Svoboda, will take on the CEO role at UNIQA Austria. In UNIQA Austria's
Management Board, Svoboda will remain in charge of Finance &…
