UN Drug Control Board Sounds the Alarm: How Laboratory Equipment Is Flowing Unnoticed Into the Drug Trade

A global review by the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) highlights industries involved in the production, distribution, and trade of specialized equipment for illegal drug production. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency

Unlike chemicals (“precursors” or raw materials) used in drug production, specialized equipment is a durable good. It is used for decades, repaired, resold as used, or exported abroad. This is precisely where UN experts see an immense security risk: While the initial sale by manufacturers is usually well documented, the trail often goes cold on the secondary market.

Used equipment dealers, online auction houses, and digital B2B platforms are increasingly enabling buyers to acquire high-performance equipment without comprehensive identity and usage checks. For example, operators of illegal laboratories typically acquire decommissioned machinery from the pharmaceutical or dietary supplement industries to manufacture synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine, MDMA, or counterfeit medications on a large scale.

11 Industrial Sectors in the Investigators’ Crosshairs

In its new analysis, the INCB has identified eleven civilian industrial and application sectors that are particularly vulnerable to the diversion of equipment used in them into the illicit drug market:

Industry Category Relevance & Equipment Usage Pharmaceutical Industry Large-scale utilization of tablet presses, encapsulating machines, and mixing equipment. Contract Manufacturers (CMO/CDMO) Management of frequently changing client projects and high equipment turnover. Veterinary Pharmaceutical Industry Use of identical presses and laboratory equipment for animal medication. Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals High demand for second-hand equipment for vitamin and capsule production. Confectionery & Candy Industry Use of food-grade tablet presses for compressed sweets like mints. Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry Deployment of mixing plants, heating mantles, and distillation units. Fine & Specialty Chemicals Batch operations utilizing synthesis reactors, condensers, and rotary evaporators. Food & Beverage Industry Widespread use of extraction and heating/temperature control systems. Analytical Laboratories Routine use of modular glassware apparatus and evaporators. Academic & Research Institutions High equipment turnover due to modernization; disposal of surplus assets via campus auctions. Hospitals, Clinics & Compounding Pharmacies Use of small-scale capsule fillers, mixers, and manual tableting tools.

The market for this specialized equipment is enormous: for mixing and stirring equipment alone, the global market volume is estimated at 2.5 billion U.S. dollars, followed by capsule filling machines (2.78 billion U.S. dollars) and tablet presses (1.6 billion U.S. dollars).

New Threat: 3D Printing and Missing Customs Codes

UN experts are particularly concerned about an emerging technology: 3D printing (additive manufacturing). Using freely available digital CAD files, it is already possible today to manufacture components for tablet presses or die sets at home or in backyard workshops. Even though printed tools do not yet match the durability of industrial steel presses, this development fundamentally undermines traditional trade controls.

Another problem to date has been tracking in international trade: Since specialized equipment was usually classified under general customs tariff codes, it was nearly impossible to track the flow of goods in a targeted manner. However, this is set to change: The World Customs Organization (WCO) has approved new Harmonized System (HS) codes, which will take effect on January 1, 2028, and will enable customs authorities worldwide to conduct targeted monitoring.

Call for Voluntary Cooperation Based on Article 13

The legal basis for the initiative under international law is Article 13 of the 1988 UN Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs. While Article 12 (control of precursor chemicals) has been established for decades, Article 13, which pertains to equipment, has so far been considered underutilized.

The INCB is now urgently calling on governments worldwide to forge closer partnerships with the private sector, used equipment dealers, and logistics service providers. To support this effort, the INCB has also published the second edition of the International Monitoring List of Equipment (IMLE) on its secure portal, which provides investigators with 14 critical equipment categories (including, for the first time, agitators/mixers) as well as images for visual identification.

UNIS United Nations Information Service

INCB