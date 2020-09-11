Advertise with Vindobona.org

U.S. Embassy Vienna Explains Covid-19 Checks Received by Austrians

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 08:35 ♦ (Vindobona)

U.S. Ambassador Traina has issued a statement on the stimulus checks received by a number of Austrians. The Embassy will look into this matter and will update the public about any findings.

Ambassador Traina has issued a statement on the recent event of Austrians receiving U.S. stimulus checks. / Picture: © U.S. Embassy Vienna / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

After many Austrians received the Covid-19 stimulus checks, the U.S. Embassy Vienna has now issued their, rather humorous, guideline on what to do. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
US Ambassador Trevor Traina: Relations with Austria Stronger Than Ever (August 20)
Visit of US Secretary of State to Austria Results in a Joint Declaration by Austria and the United States (August 17)
U.S. Embassy in Vienna, Austria (December 17, 2015)
Read More
US Embassy Vienna, Donald Trump, Trevor Traina, COVID-19, USA
Featured
Coronavirus Situation at the Vienna International Centre (VIC): Live-Ticker - One New Positive COVID-19 Case, Total of 35 Cases
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter