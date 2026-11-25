The Jewish Museum Vienna (JMW), a museum of Wien Holding, will present the new exhibition “The Orientals: Jewish Explorers and Adventurers in Search of the Familiar within the Foreign” from November 25, 2026, to May 9, 2027. / Picture: © JMW/Birgit und Peter Kainz; M.A.

In the 19th century, anyone who considered themselves sophisticated in Europe’s major cities surrounded themselves with the exotic: turbaned figures appeared in paintings, Moorish ornaments adorned architecture, and Oriental motifs permeated fashion and everyday culture—all of which defined the era's spirit.

"In the 19th century, the 'Oriental style' became—to use a modern term—'hip,'" remarked Barbara Staudinger, Director of the Jewish Museum Vienna (JMW), during a press tour. Yet this enthusiasm ran much deeper than mere fashion or salon exoticism. The JMW explores this phenomenon in an exhibition titled "The Orientals: Jewish Explorers and Adventurers in Search of Themselves within the 'Other,'" on display at the museum’s Dorotheergasse location until May 9, 2027.

Originally conceived by the Jewish Museum Hohenems—where it was shown until October 2026—the exhibition has been significantly expanded for its presentation in Vienna. It was curated by Felicitas Heimann-Jelinek—widely regarded as the doyenne of Jewish museums in Europe—in collaboration with Dinah Ehrenfreund-Michler. The Vienna iteration places a special emphasis on local connections to the Jewish history of the Danube metropolis, as well as historical artifacts from the collection of the city’s original Jewish Museum.

Emancipation through Scholarship

The central narrative of the exhibition—housed in a space bathed in an atmospheric, deep blue reminiscent of "One Thousand and One Nights" (exhibition design by Martin Kohlbauer and Sindi Como)—reveals a remarkable historical insight: the emergence of modern academic disciplines such as Islamic studies, Arabic studies, and Oriental studies in the 19th century was inextricably linked to the “Wissenschaft des Judentums” ("Science of Judaism"), as well as to Jewish emancipation and various reform movements.

For Jewish scholars—most of whom hailed from the affluent, educated bourgeoisie—traveling to the Orient and studying Semitic languages ​​was far more than a mere excursion to distant lands. It was a deliberate quest to uncover their own cultural and historical roots—and, simultaneously, an attempt to break free from the discriminatory grip of the Christian majority society. While Christian sacred buildings set the stylistic tone of the era, synagogues were consciously designed with Moorish elements: serving, on one hand, as a confident architectural statement of distinctiveness, and on the other, as a visual bridge to the imagined "Golden Age" of Judaism in medieval Spain. In Vienna, the magnificent Leopoldstadt Synagogue once stood as a testament to this; its oriental splendor would still be visible today had the Shoah not destroyed this heritage, as Director Staudinger noted.

Pioneers, Patrons, and the Bust of Nefertiti

The exhibition begins by introducing the key figures who paved the way for Jewish Oriental studies, showcasing their major works. Among those featured are the traveler Simon von Geldern; David Heinrich Müller, a co-founder of the Vienna Institute of Oriental Studies who was instrumental in advancing the research of South Arabian languages; the Berlin art patron James Simon; the archaeologist Ludwig Borchardt—famed for excavating the bust of Nefertiti—and the diplomat and explorer Max von Oppenheim.

Moving beyond the biographies of these researchers, the exhibition delves into the material evidence brought back from their expeditions. In the section dedicated to South Arabia and the legendary Kingdom of the Queen of Sheba, historical stage designs for the 1875 premiere of Karl Goldmark’s opera *The Queen of Sheba* at the Vienna Court Opera are presented alongside archaeological treasures. Highlights include an ornate South Yemeni curved dagger, a limestone slab bearing a dedicatory inscription dating back over 2,000 years, and a triangular 16th-century tombstone fragment. Other sections explore ancient Jewish life in Egypt—such as the significant papyrus discoveries on the Nile island of Elephantine—as well as cultural spheres in Persia and Central Asia.

The Sarajevo Haggadah and the Legacy of the Habsburgs

Curator Heimann-Jelinek illustrates the intricate interweaving of scholarship, culture, and politics through translations, collections, and even historical forgeries—revealing how knowledge was both generated and instrumentalized. A particular highlight in the Vienna exhibition is a set of color reproductions of the famous "Sarajevo Haggadah," created in 1895. They were created by Max Fleischer, an architect and founding member of the first Jewish Museum in Vienna.

The magnificently illuminated manuscript, which originated in northern Spain in the 14th century, was "rediscovered" in the late 19th century in Sarajevo—a city then under Habsburg administration. The Imperial and Royal Ministry of Education subsequently sponsored an elaborate facsimile edition, edited by the Viennese Orientalist David Heinrich Müller in collaboration with art historian Julius von Schlosser. The Habsburg Monarchy skillfully leveraged the project to present itself to the outside world as a protective guardian of a multi-ethnic and multi-religious cultural heritage.

An alternative to contemporary notions of an "enemy"

Beyond its historical documentation, the exhibition "The Orientals" ("Die Morgenländer") possesses a remarkable contemporary relevance. From the perspective of 19th-century Jewish Orientalists, Islam and the Arab world were by no means viewed as a threatening enemy of Europe or as an exotic "Other"; rather, they were seen as an indispensable source and an integral part of European cultural history. In doing so, the exhibition undermines both modern-day xenophobic resentments and simplistic, black-and-white postcolonial thinking.

The exhibition is accompanied by an extensive program of events, including guided tours led by directors and curators, as well as a 296-page catalog published by Wallstein Verlag, which delves deeper into the scholarly background. For visitors on Dorotheergasse, this opens up a fascinating panorama of cultural encounters—one that profoundly sharpens our perspective on what is perceived as "foreign," as well as on what we consider our own.

Exhibition Notice "The Orientals: Jewish Researchers and Adventurers in Search of the Self in the Foreign" Location: Jewish Museum Vienna, Dorotheergasse 11, 1010 Vienna Dates: November 25, 2026 – May 9, 2027 Opening Hours: Sunday to Friday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM "The Orientals: Jewish Researchers and Adventurers in Search of the Self in the Foreign"

Jewish Museum Vienna

City of Vienna