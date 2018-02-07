Strabag building Mercedes-Benz’s first Polish engine plant / Picture: © Vindobona

"This will be Mercedes-Benz's first engine plant in Poland. Four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines will be produced here for Mercedes-Benz cars. We are very pleased that we can contribute our more than 30 years of experience in Poland," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of Strabag SE.

In addition to the 96,000 m² production hall, the consortium will also build a 1,900 m² turnkey office building. Construction is scheduled to be completed in January 2019.

Infrastructure decisive for the choice of location

The new plant is being built in Jawor in western Poland, an economically strong region. Large investments have been made here in transportation infrastructures in recent years. Jawor is connected to the S3 expressway, which was also built by Strabag. The proximity to Wroclaw and to the A4 motorway are other factors contributing to the attractiveness of the location.