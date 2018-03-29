Sponsored
Strabag awarded tunnelling contract for Sirius Minerals’North Yorkshire Polyhalite Project

Published: March 29, 2018; 10:01 · (Vindobona)

Sirius Minerals Plc. has hired the European construction group Strabag SE to build an approx. 13 km tunnel section for the underground transport system of the Woodsmith Mine near Whitby, England. The design-and-build contract was signed on 28 March.

Strabag awarded tunnelling contract for Sirius Minerals’North Yorkshire Polyhalite Project / Picture: © Vindobona

The Woodsmith Mine will begin extraction from the world's largest deposit of
polyhalite, a mineral used in the production of fertilizer, in 2021. The section
to be built by STRABAG is part of a 37 km tunnel with a diameter of 4.7 m for an
environmentally friendly conveyor system to transport the mined polyhalite to
Wilton for processing. The STRABAG contract also…

