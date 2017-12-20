Sponsored
Strabag awarded € 125 million road construction contractin Hungary

Published: December 20, 2017; 09:48 · (Vindobona)

The European construction group STRABAG SE has been awarded a road construction contract in Hungary with a volume of approx. EUR 125 million. On behalf of state company NIF Zrt., STRABAG will build the first section of R76 expressway in western Hungary from Zalaegerszeg to the M7 motorway including the Hollád interchange.

The 8.6 km section comprises several overpasses, including a reinforced concrete
bridge over the river Zala as well as two railway bridges. The construction
works are expected to last four years.

"An especially challenging aspect of this project are the marshes and moors
along the planned route consisting of soft silt and clay. This makes proper
ground…

