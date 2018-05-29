Sonja Sarközi Appointed New CEO of Sberbank Europe / Picture: © Sberbank Europe AG

At Sberbank Europe, Sonja Sarközi has started with the implementation of a group-wide retail strategy with a focus on retail lending products and digital banking services.



Before joining Sberbank Europe in August 2017, Sonja Sarközi had been successfully leading easybank AG as CEO.



Gerhard Randa, who has significantly contributed to the restructuring and positioning of Sberbank Europe in the past two years as CEO and formerly as Supervisory Board Member of Sberbank Europe, will retire by end of June 2018, with the expiration of his two-year contract.



“I would like to thank Gerhard Randa for his strong contribution to the overall success of Sberbank Europe and its subsidiaries in the past two years. With Sonja Sarközi at the helm of Sberbank Europe, we will continue to further develop our European business”, comments Siegfried Wolf, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank Europe.



As of 1 July 2018, the Management Board of Sberbank Europe will consist of the following members:



Sonja Sarközi (CEO, Chief Retail Banking Officer)

Arndt Röchling (Chief Financial Officer)

Stefan Zapotocky (Chief Corporate and Investment Banking Officer)

Alexander Witte (Chief Risk Officer)

Aleksei Mikhailov (Chief Technology Officer)



Sberbank Europe had a solid start into the year. All subsidiaries report a profit, contributing to the overall Sberbank Europe Group net profit of EUR 15.9 million as of Q1 2018.