Sensational Police Operation in Vienna: Sharp Criticism Following the Arrest of Ukrainian Investigative Journalists

The two journalists were violently arrested as a result of a case of mistaken identity or in connection with an investigation into espionage, as reported by “Die Zeit.” Media organizations are calling it a massive attack on press freedom, while the public prosecutor’s office and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) are defending the actions, as reported by ORF.

Brutal Arrest in Traffic

The incident occurred on a Thursday afternoon when the journalists’ car was stopped at a red light, as reported to ORF. According to witness accounts and reports from those involved, masked and heavily armed officers suddenly stormed toward the vehicle from all sides. The police smashed the windows on the driver’s and passenger’s sides and forced the occupants to the ground using physical force.

Camera operator Jaroslaw Bondarenko suffered cuts to his face when his head was pressed against the broken glass. Both journalists later described being treated “like terrorists” and initially feared they were being forcibly abducted. According to the team, the camera operator remained handcuffed even during his subsequent medical treatment at the hospital.

Suspicions of Espionage and Investigations into Corruption

As the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office later explained, the investigation originally targeted two other Ukrainian citizens who are currently in pretrial detention on suspicion of operating a secret intelligence service to the detriment of Austria. In the course of this case, suspicion against an alleged “third person” had intensified after witnesses observed three men surveilling a property, as reported by “der Profil.”

Since Tkatch and Bondarenko were in the vehicle during the relevant time period, the authorities ordered their arrests after obtaining court approval. According to ORF, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner emphasized on the Ö1 Mittagsjournal that he had no reason to doubt that the police had acted in accordance with the principle of proportionality. After approximately 12 to 24 hours, Tkatsch and Bondarenko were released, as the suspicion of complicity was not substantiated.

The editor-in-chief of "Ukrayinska Pravda", Sevhil Mussaejewa, sharply rejected the authorities’ accounts, as reported by "Der Standard". Mychailo Tkatch also said he was “shocked” and suspects that the accusations stem from targeted attempts by individuals associated with Ukrainian corruption suspects to exploit police investigative structures in order to prevent unwelcome reporting. Among other things, the team of journalists was conducting research in Vienna into the whereabouts of former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who fled Ukraine following corruption allegations.

Press Club Concordia and International Organizations Call for a Full Investigation

The incident is having far-reaching consequences, as reported by ORF. Press Club Concordia characterizes the events as a “disturbing case of obstruction of journalistic work through massive police measures” and calls for a thorough investigation. International professional associations such as the Association of European Journalists (AEJ) and Reporters Without Borders also emphasized that media professionals must be able to conduct their investigations freely in the public interest without being subjected to harassment or undue harshness.

On the domestic political front, the FPÖ, among others, raised the issue through parliamentary and media channels and demanded clarification on whether information from Kyiv was primarily responsible for the controversial measures. Meanwhile, the Vienna judicial authorities’ investigation into the circumstances behind the incident is ongoing.