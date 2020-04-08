Self-Sufficiency in COVID-19 Mask Production

Published: Yesterday; 17:56

A first step towards Austrian self-sufficiency in mask production for medical protective equipment was taken. In future, it should be possible to produce up to 500,000 corona protective masks of the "Made in Austria" brand every day.

"I am pleased that we have now succeeded in producing protective masks of the 'Made in Austria' brand", said Federal Minister Margarete Schramböck during a press statement. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

As the number of coronavirus infections continues to rise worldwide, the demand for medically necessary products used to protect healthcare personnel is also increasing.

Medical practitioners, especially those in private practice, have recently pointed out several times that there are bottlenecks in protective equipment, especially for masks. …

