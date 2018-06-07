See the Fascinating World of the Pyramids of Egypt in Vienna's Proximity

The Pyramids of Giza / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Ricardo Liberato (All Gizah Pyramids) [CC BY-SA 2.0]

Emerging thousands of years ago, the pyramids of Egypt still fascinate people today. They are an impressive illustration of the building knowledge of this ancient civilisation.



For many dynasties the pyramids were used as a burial site and, for decades, they were part of the everyday lives of the ancient Egyptians who built them. But to this day the pyramids of Egypt raise many questions: What significance did they have? How were they built? And what connects pyramids and obelisks?



The pyramids impress with gigantic dimensions and imposing architecture, but little is known about how they were built. How many workers were involved in the construction of a pyramid? How long did it take to complete a pyramid? The written sources say nothing. For decades, archaeologists from all over the world have been working to uncover these secrets. Their findings related to the construction of the pyramids give an indication of the effort required to build the Egyptian pyramids, whose architecture changed over the course of the millennia. At MAMUZ Museum Mistelbach scale models of many different pyramids illustrate the fascinating change in their architecture.



With the exhibition “The Fascinating World of the Pyramids”, MAMUZ Museum Mistelbach is concentrating on these impressive monuments and taking a look at the world of ancient Egypt. Visitors can get a real feel of the associated cults, rituals and conceptions of the afterlife thanks to original finds. One of the highlights of the exhibition is the reconstructed burial chamber of Sennedjem. Featuring scenes from life, daily routine and the Egyptian world of the gods, the frescoes give an insight into this long-gone era. Depictions of the deities Isis and her sister Nephthys and also Osiris show examples of the belief of the Egyptians that they would successfully overcome death and be resurrected: the true-to-the-original chamber makes it clear that the Egyptians, when building their graves, were thinking of their future in the afterlife.



The enthusiasm in Europe for the ancient civilisation reached a high point with Napoleon’s Egyptian campaign at the end of the 18th century. The exhibition reproduces Egyptomania using examples from Austria, Germany and Switzerland and shows its influence on crafts, fashion, horticulture and music. Theatre designs for performances such as “Aida” and “The Magic Flute” or the Pantheon in Wörlitz (Germany) equipped with Egyptian frescoes and statues show that pyramids and obelisks served as a source of inspiration worldwide for many areas of life. In Austria many monuments, burial sites like the one of Maria Christina in the Augustinian Church in Vienna, and sculptures in Schönbrunn Palace or the Heldenberg Memorial show the influence of the cult of Egypt on our lives and the way we think.

