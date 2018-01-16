Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Preliminary Result for 2017 / Picture: © Flickr

- Strong growth in North America boosts SBO's sales and bookings

- Operating result returns to clearly positive territory

- Option revaluation in successful Well Completion business in the third quarter

of 2017 weighs on financial result

Sales went up by 76 %, to MEUR 322 (2016: 183.0). Bookings even doubled to MEUR

340 (2016: MEUR 169.3), up by 101 %. The operating result (EBIT) came to MEUR

25, following a historically negative result of MEUR minus 58.3 in 2016. Profit

before tax stood at MEUR minus 70. As already reported in October, rising profit

expectations for Downhole Technology, a subsidiary acquired in the second

quarter of 2016, required to include a one-off expense posting for the shares of

minority shareholders (option) having an effect on profit, but not on cash, in

the consolidated income statement of SBO in the third quarter of 2017. Excluding

option revaluations, profit before tax was MEUR 17, and the respective result of

the year before MEUR minus 62.3.

"Our expectations that North America would experience noticeable market recovery

were met fully. SBO's sales and operating result have developed nicely. Bookings

even doubled in a year on year comparison. As a result, SBO has achieved the

turnaround operationally and brought the result clearly back into positive

territory", comments Gerald Grohmann, CEO of SBO. "The negative result from the

option revaluation at Downhole Technology is only a short-term drawback, because

- as majority shareholder - we will benefit, at the same time, from the strong

profits generated by our subsidiary." Grohmann concludes:"Due to the positive

operating development of the company and the prevailing market environment we

will propose payment of a dividend of 50 cents per share for the year 2017."

Note: All figures relating to 2017 are preliminary and rounded.

SBO is a leading supplier of tools and equipment for directional drilling and

well completion applications and the global market leader in the manufacture of

high-precision components made of non-magnetic steel. The product offering

ranges from complex customer-specific components for the oilfield service

industry to high-efficiency solutions and products for the oil and gas industry.

As of 31 December 2017, SBO employed a workforce of 1,426 worldwide (31 December

2016: 1,200), thereof 309 in Ternitz / Austria and 757 in North America

(including Mexico).

