Schallenberg Represents Austria in the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva

Schallenberg: "Human rights and the promotion of multilateralism are Austrian priorities." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Eugénie Berger / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

In this election, Austria received more than 171 out of a total of 193 votes in the UN General Assembly.

The Human Rights Council is the UN's central forum for the protection and promotion of human rights worldwide.

The trip to the Geneva-based international organisations focused on Austria's commitment in the humanitarian field and its membership in the UN Human Rights Council.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg stressed in his speech that the worldwide protection of human rights and the promotion of multilateralism were Austrian priorities.

"Isolationism cannot cope with global challenges such as climate change, migration or terrorism. There is no alternative to effective multilateralism", said the Foreign Minister.

In his speech to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg underlined Austria's commitment to nuclear disarmament as another foreign policy priority. On Austria's initiative, a historic breakthrough was achieved in 2017 with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

During his trip, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg exchanged views with Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees and Gilles Carbonnier, Vice-President of the Red Cross (ICRC). The main topics of discussion were the Austrian priorities in the UN Human Rights Council and Austria's support for the humanitarian work of the ICRC and the UNHCR.

At the end of his visit to Geneva, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met Beatrice Fihn, Director of the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017.

About UNHRC United Nations Human Rights Council,

The Council, acting by an absolute majority, may decide to send observers to monitor the human rights situation in a Member State.

However, since some institutional changes have been made, it has only 47 members.

The Human Rights Council is a subsidiary body of the General Assembly which established the Council.

It is controversial because of its composition and voting behaviour, which is partly judged to be partisan. In June 2018, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced the withdrawal of the USA from the UN Human Rights Council.