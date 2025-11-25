Ryanair: Growth in Bratislava, Decline in Vienna

Ryanair continues its change of course in Central Europe: The Irish low-cost airline will significantly increase its capacity at Bratislava Airport while further reducing its presence in Vienna. / Picture: © Ryanair Group

The fleet at Bratislava Airport in Slovakia will be increased from two to three aircraft. O'Leary today described Bratislava as the “fastest growing airport in Europe in 2026” and praised Slovakia for its “visionary decision” to enable passenger growth through lower fees.

Five fewer jets for Vienna

In contrast, five of the 19 aircraft stationed in Vienna will continue to be withdrawn because the government in Vienna is asleep at the wheel and is not lowering fees and taxes like Bratislava. The company recently registered around 120 employees with the Public Employment Service (AMS) for early warning. Ryanair is only holding on to the base of its subsidiary Lauda Europe with 14 Airbus A320s.

O'Leary used his press conference to speak out clearly and personally attack Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) and Transport Minister Peter Hanke (SPÖ). He once again called for the abolition of the Austrian flight tax of twelve euros per ticket and a reduction in airport and air traffic control fees.

SPÖ transport spokesperson Wolfgang Moitzi rejected the accusations, as reported by ORF. “There are rules in Austria, and everyone must abide by them,” Moitzi said in a statement. He emphasized that even an international corporation such as Ryanair must pay its taxes and duties. Experts are familiar with the low-cost airline's strategy of publicly pressuring local authorities and airport operators to obtain more favorable conditions.

Germany as a role model? Reduction in ticket tax in sight

The Ryanair boss pointed to Germany as the reason why the high Austrian flight tax of twelve euros per ticket is “pointless.” Two weeks ago, the German government announced that it would reduce the ticket tax back to the level it was at before the 2024 increase in mid-2026. With this measure, which is to take effect on July 1, 2026, the German federal government, consisting of the CDU/CSU and SPD, plans to relieve the aviation industry of around 350 million euros in order to make Germany more competitive as an aviation location again.

RyanAir