Russian Ambassador Lyubinsky Criticized Austria
Russia's Ambassador to Vienna Dmitry Lyubinsky detects an erosion of Austria's neutrality status and sees a "huge minus sign" in front of Russian-Austrian relations. However, Lyubinsky also spoke of maintaining contacts with influential people in Austria.
The expulsion of four Russian diplomats and the political thriller about the granting of visas for a Russian delegation to the OSCE, as reported by Vindobona.org, was the reason for the ambassador's criticism.
On the occasion of the Russian "Diplomat's Day" he was interviewed favorably in the German-language offer of the Kremlin propaganda channel Russia Today, whose broadcasting is banned in the entire EU territory because of "spreading lies" about the Ukraine war since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. About the relationship with Austria and the purely Russian interpretation of the sanctions, Lyubinsky spoke of a "huge minus sign" in front of Russian-Austrian relations.
According to DerStandard, Lyubinsky spoke of an "unusual year" in Russian-Austrian relations, which were primarily negative. And this after decades of consistent partnership in economic and energy matters and after Russian energy had made Austria's sustainable growth possible in the first place, the ambassador recalled.
However, all this had been "nullified with a wave of the hand" or at least "frozen", as the ambassador said, according to DerStandard. Lyubinsky claims that the expulsion of four Russian diplomats was carried out without giving any reasons, although Vienna argued that this was due to espionage.
Moscow's ambassador to Vienna also stressed, "Russia has strongly protested these events in the Austrian Foreign Ministry and warned of the inevitability of retaliatory measures."
According to DerStandard, Lyubinsky sees "a creeping erosion of Austria's neutrality status," whether because of humanitarian aid to Ukraine or participation in EU sanctions, including frozen Russian properties, which affects Vienna's status as an "internationally independent capital".
„Was Wien als potenzieller Ort für Verhandlungen anbetrifft, so ist diese Frage eine rhetorische, auf der gegenwärtigen Etappe schließe ich das vollkommen aus.“
"As for Vienna as a potential place for negotiations, this question is a rhetorical one, at the current stage I completely rule it out," the ambassador said.
There are even isolated reports of right-wing media, which traditionally maintain good relations with the Kremlin, claiming that Lyubinsky said "there will be retaliation."
Asked whether no one in Austria is still willing to cooperate, Lyubinsky said, according to DerStandard, that there are still "extensive contacts" with the business community, trade associations, entrepreneurs and industrialists who "see and share the inferiority" of the current policy. However, he said, the continued presence of hundreds of Austrian companies in Russia offers prospects.